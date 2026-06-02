What's Your Favorite Ford?

I'll admit to being a little obsessed with Edsel and Henry Ford. Big H was not a great dad, but he had a pretty strict upbringing of his own to contend with and billionaire manufacturing moguls aren't exactly known for self-reflection (I highly recommend the book Henry and Edsel: The Creation of the Ford Empire by Richard Bak to learn more about this dysfunctional duo). Edsel Ford had a much keener eye for design, and insisted Ford's cars could be beautiful as well as affordable and functional. The ill-fated Edsel cars were one of his attempts to bring a little style into automotive design, but it wasn't his first. The 1934 Ford Model 40 "Edsel Ford Special Speedster is one such vehicle.

The images in this post are from a RM Sotheby auction of a recreation of the original Model 40, as only one exists and it's currently on display at the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. The original car, powered by Ford's legendary 100-horsepower flathead V8 engine, went missing for decades before it reemerged in 1999. The striking body was penned by none other than Lincoln designer Eugene T. Gregorie, who had a hand in the design of the Lincoln Zephyr and other classic pre-war Ford products. This was a car specifically designed around Edsel's need for stylish speed; a Gatsby-esque toy for the boy-king of Detroit. It was estimated to cost around $100,000 when new, according to Motor Trend, and was built in a Ford aircraft factory idled by the Great Depression. Must be nice.

It's just such a gorgeous car, designed by a legend, with an incredible place in history. I can't get enough of this vehicle as an object. It's weird and beautiful and totally unexpected. The original Thunderbird is up there as well for me, and anything Carroll Shelby ever touched obviously. Anyway, what's your favorite entry from the big blue oval?