At $19,500, Is This 1926 Ford Model T Pickup A Black Friday Bargain?

As legend would have it, Henry Ford claimed buyers could have his namesake company's Model T in any color they wanted, just as long as it was black. Today's Nice Price or No Dice '26 is black and a rare pickup bodystyle. Let's see what such a combo might reasonably go for.

Thrifting clothes is a frugal and environmentally friendly practice. The goal, however, is to find articles of clothing that are nearly new or, at best, only lightly worn. Clothing worn thin or exhibiting the creases, stretches, and curves of the original wearer's body is, naturally, best to be avoided.

The same goes for cars. When shopping used (why don't we call that thrifting, as well?), a rule of thumb is to find the best, least-used example at the lowest price possible. The 2002 Honda S2000 we looked at on Wednesday seemingly hit the first criterion out of the ballpark. It stumbled on the second account, though. The roadster's low mileage and unmolested condition earned it kudos in the comments. Its $25,999 asking price proved less popular, even though most of you expected it for a car in this condition. That unhappy resignation was reflected in the vote, though, which saw the Honda fall in a narrow 60% 'No Dice' loss.