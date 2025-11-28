At $19,500, Is This 1926 Ford Model T Pickup A Black Friday Bargain?
As legend would have it, Henry Ford claimed buyers could have his namesake company's Model T in any color they wanted, just as long as it was black. Today's Nice Price or No Dice '26 is black and a rare pickup bodystyle. Let's see what such a combo might reasonably go for.
Thrifting clothes is a frugal and environmentally friendly practice. The goal, however, is to find articles of clothing that are nearly new or, at best, only lightly worn. Clothing worn thin or exhibiting the creases, stretches, and curves of the original wearer's body is, naturally, best to be avoided.
The same goes for cars. When shopping used (why don't we call that thrifting, as well?), a rule of thumb is to find the best, least-used example at the lowest price possible. The 2002 Honda S2000 we looked at on Wednesday seemingly hit the first criterion out of the ballpark. It stumbled on the second account, though. The roadster's low mileage and unmolested condition earned it kudos in the comments. Its $25,999 asking price proved less popular, even though most of you expected it for a car in this condition. That unhappy resignation was reflected in the vote, though, which saw the Honda fall in a narrow 60% 'No Dice' loss.
Tin Lizzie
Welcome to Black Friday, the day when Americans of all walks of life eat leftover turkey sandwiches and start their holiday shopping sprees. According to a JLL.com report, consumers will spend less this year than last and will continue to do most of their holiday shopping in stores rather than online.
It was the rise of the automobile in the early part of the 20th Century that allowed for easier access to mercantiles, whether for weekly food shopping or for special occasions. This was predominantly the result of Ford's introduction in 1909 of what has since been anointed the greatest gift to the world's mobility needs: the mass-produced Model T.
The Model T wasn't the first assembly line automobile. That honor goes to Ransom E. Olds' Oldsmobile Curved Dash. Ford, however, was the first carmaker to apply that practice on a grand scale, and to expand it from simple assembly to the converting of raw materials—wood, iron, rubber—into finished vehicles. Over the course of its 18-year model run, over 15 million Model Ts left their factories in the U.S., Britain, and Continental Europe.
Nonagenarian
This 1926 Model T pickup is a year shy of turning 100. That's a fantastic feat, but perhaps more remarkable is that this is one of the latest Model Ts around. As such, it has electric lights (adopted in 1916 thanks to Henry Ford's friend, Thomas Alva Edison) and an optional electric starter (available starting in 1919 at an added cost of $20). Still, this is an old-school car that doesn't operate like modern ones. The now standard format of clutch, brake, accelerator, and hand-operated shift lever would have to wait for the Model T's follow-up, the Model A. So different was that car that Ford restarted its alphabetic naming convention to tout the fact.
The T does have three pedals on the floor, but those are, from left to right, for the clutch, reverse gear, and brake. Another oddity is that the brakes are mechanical drums and only act on the rear wheels. Thankfully, the car's low 42-miles-per-hour top speed doesn't tax that setup too terribly.
Getting the 'Flivver' up to speed is a 177 cubic inch displacement (2.9 liter) flathead four-cylinder making a loin-stirring 20 horsepower. Behind that sits a two-speed gearbox driving the rear wheels through a torque tube.
Pickup lines
Ford produced the Model T on a single 100-inch wheelbase chassis, atop which the company fitted a variety of open and closed body styles. This one is a roadster pickup, which the seller claims accounted for only 1.5% of all Model T production. While not shown in the ad, the truck comes with an erectable soft top over the two-place (or three, if you're friendly) bench seat in the cab.
According to the ad, both the engine and transmission have been rebuilt, and, as seen in the under-hood picture, someone did spring for the electric starter even though the crank is available as a backup. Everything else on the car looks to be in great condition, save for the pickup bed, which is missing its wood flooring. As such, it offers an interesting view of the chassis beneath, but with a carrying capacity that is less than practical. Additionally, while the top's frame is intact, the top itself will need to be replaced due to wear and tear.
The handsome paint is, naturally, deep black as that was the only color option Ford offered in the Model T's last decade of production. The button-tufted vinyl upholstery also appears to be in great shape, and there's only minor wear evident on the controls. According to the seller, the truck runs and drives smoothly and has a clean title.
Fits to a 'T'
It's incredible to think that this Flivver was putting around long before almost all of us were born. More remarkable is that it's still able to do so today, nearly 100 years later. We should all be so lucky. We should also be fortunate at such an advanced age to still be valued in the way this Model T still is. Per the seller, the value is $19,500, though they say it's negotiable. It should be noted that the price is 70 times what this truck cost when new. How times have changed!
What's your take on this Model T pickup at that price? Does that make it a Black Friday Door-Buster? Or is that too much to ask for a flippin' Flivver?
You decide!
Nice Price or No Dice:
Seattle, Washington, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Help me out with Nice Price or No Dice. Contact me at robemslie@gmail.com and send a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your commenter handle.