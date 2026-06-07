Why Are Diesel Taxes Higher Than Gas Taxes In Some States (Especially California) And Lower In Others?

For decades states have used gas taxes to fund road repairs. But only sort of. Most states charge for each gallon purchased, not per dollar spent, which, with cars getting more fuel-efficient (and EVs eating into the purchase of gas), means gas taxes aren't keeping up with the ever-increasing costs of road repairs.

The logic of taxing diesel more than for gas is based on the notion that diesel is largely used by heavier vehicles, especially trucks, which cause more roadway damage than lighter-weight cars. States that tax significantly more for diesel include California and Connecticut. The federal government tags diesel with a much higher per-gallon fee, too.

Most states have thrown in the towel on fully funding road repairs via gas taxes, and simply cannot tax any fuel enough to keep up with rising infrastructure costs, according to the Pew Research Center. In response, states like Michigan are using money from their general fund as well as taxes on other items, like cannabis, to make up the shortfall.

Speaking of cannabis, the state with the most stoner-brained ideas on how to tax fuel — diesel and gas — is California. It explicitly taxes diesel more because of its carbon output, in an effort to have suppliers clean up the fuel over time. Or so Sacramento says. The problem, besides the onerous burden California puts on taxpayers, is that the scheme is less green than it might seem.

At the other end of the fuel-tax spectrum is Kentucky. There, gas is taxed at 15 cents a gallon, diesel at 12 cents. Instead of focusing on fuel, Kentucky adds a surtax on trucks' miles driven, while those over 26,000 pounds pay an added fee, regardless of fuel — which could prove advantageous when there are more EVs and electric long-haul trucks.