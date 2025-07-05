No, Californians Aren't Suddenly Being Charged An Extra $0.60 Per Gallon Because Of A Tax Hike

There has been a lot of misinformation (aka uninformed lies) floating around lately, and one that I've been asked about a lot is California's gas tax increase that went into effect on July 1. Critics and headlines have misled audiences, claiming that gas prices would increase by $0.60 per gallon, but that's not true. As of July 1, the excise tax rate per gallon of gas went up from 59.6 cents per gallon to 61.2 cents per gallon, an increase of just 1.6 cents. This combined with strengthening emissions regulations are likely to increase the price of a gallon of gas in California by a more palatable 5 to 8 cents, which is still about 20 cents cheaper than a gallon was at this time last year, according to AAA. The average California household is expected to pay about $16 more each year as a direct result of these changes, says Fox LA.

In addition to the new gas tax, changes to the state's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LFCS) also went into effect today. This program, originally established in 2007 by then-Republican Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, aims to ratchet up requirements for cleaner fuels and broaden a $2 billion carbon credit market aimed at cutting emissions from cars, trucks, and freight. It is not a tax, but it does set a declining target for the carbon in transportation fuels used in the state. Producers that don't meet the newly strengthened benchmarks must buy credits from those that do.