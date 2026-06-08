Here's Why Turbocharger Development Was Held Back For Years

It's hard to believe it took 57 years for the first turbocharged production car to arrive after the technology's patent in 1905, yet it's true. The wait isn't a story of slow progress — it's the saga of an innovation that outpaced the materials needed to make it work.

Alfred Büchi's 1905 patent described a compressor driven by exhaust gases that forced air into a diesel engine to increase power output. Getting that initial idea to function took the Swiss engineer nearly 20 years. The advancement of turbos was largely stagnant because of weak materials that couldn't withstand the heat and pressure being applied.

As early as 1918, a turbocharged Liberty V-12 motor was demonstrated 14,000 feet up in Pikes Peak and proved — despite material weaknesses under prolonged use — that forced induction can combat the power loss from the reduced air pressure at elevated altitudes. Just two years later, a LePere biplane equipped with a turbocharged and supercharged Liberty 12-cylinder climbed to a then world-record 33,114 feet . This was, of course, long before the feat of twin-charging had a name.