What Causes A Crankshaft Sensor To Fail (And How To Know If Yours Is Bad)

Heat is one of the leading culprits, and under-hood heat is brutal. After enough time baking next to the block, a crank sensor's electronic components may malfunction, its wiring insulation can deteriorate, and solder joints might weaken. One long road trip or a day stuck in stop-and-go traffic is enough to push already-weakened components over the edge. Vibration, contamination from oil leaks, and faulty wiring are other offenders.

Some sensors die slowly, others just flatline, leaving you stranded, but modern cars have modern problems and a few have to do with faulty sensors. The most common signs? Hard starts, the dreaded check-engine light showing up, misfiring, high fuel consumption, and poor or erratic acceleration. Some cars may trigger their limp mode due to a faulty sensor; it's a self-protecting mechanism where the car restricts performance to prevent further damage.

One sneaky thing about crankshaft sensors is that they often act up when hot and work fine once the engine cools down. So if your car starts perfectly in the morning but won't restart at the grocery store, this sensor could be to blame. Diagnostic scanners can help confirm the failure, but intermittent issues make it tricky.