What Causes A Crankshaft Sensor To Fail (And How To Know If Yours Is Bad)
Some engine bays are as droolworthy as the cars they adorn, but under the twisty mechanical artistry lies an array of electronic wizardry to help run your car. The crankshaft position sensor is one of those under-the-hood components you never think about, until it decides to ruin your day. This tiny electronic part monitors the position and speed of your crankshaft so the engine control unit knows when to spark, when to squirt fuel, and how to keep everything firing in rhythm. When it fails? All bets are off.
A failing crankshaft sensor can create issues including bad gas mileage, poor acceleration, engine starting problems, sudden stalling, and even full-on component wear and tear. A faulty crankshaft sensor, working erratically, can make these issues show up randomly. That's because your engine can't run right without it, or run at all in some cases. So what makes this sensor check out?
How to spot a crankshaft sensor on the way out
Heat is one of the leading culprits, and under-hood heat is brutal. After enough time baking next to the block, a crank sensor's electronic components may malfunction, its wiring insulation can deteriorate, and solder joints might weaken. One long road trip or a day stuck in stop-and-go traffic is enough to push already-weakened components over the edge. Vibration, contamination from oil leaks, and faulty wiring are other offenders.
Some sensors die slowly, others just flatline, leaving you stranded, but modern cars have modern problems and a few have to do with faulty sensors. The most common signs? Hard starts, the dreaded check-engine light showing up, misfiring, high fuel consumption, and poor or erratic acceleration. Some cars may trigger their limp mode due to a faulty sensor; it's a self-protecting mechanism where the car restricts performance to prevent further damage.
One sneaky thing about crankshaft sensors is that they often act up when hot and work fine once the engine cools down. So if your car starts perfectly in the morning but won't restart at the grocery store, this sensor could be to blame. Diagnostic scanners can help confirm the failure, but intermittent issues make it tricky.
Replacing it isn't glamorous, but it might save you a tow
If your crankshaft sensor is toast, don't expect a dramatic fix. This isn't a performance upgrade or a cool bolt-on; it's basic survival. Replacement sensors typically run between $50 and $150 depending on the make and model, while some may cost lower or higher. This is a job for an expert technician, so it's best left to trained hands. Expect an hour of labor at the very least. It's good practice to install a new O-ring while reinstalling a new sensor to keep dirt from getting in and stopping oil from leaking out of the sensor hole.
In summary, then, crankshaft sensors go bad from heat, wear, leaks, and age. Catching the symptoms early could save you a late-night tow and an expensive guess-fest at the shop. And if your car's check-engine light is giving you the side-eye, it helps to know about other sensors, too, like the Mass Air Flow sensor and when it goes bad.