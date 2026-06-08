MTBE came into prominence in the 1970s and 1980s as lead fuel was phased out due to serious health concerns involving lead emissions, which may have caused a boom in anxiety, depression, and ADHD, among many other conditions. With leaded gasoline thankfully going the way of the dodo, fuel refiners needed to find alternate means of increasing gasoline's octane rating in order to reduce knock. When your engine's air-fuel ratio is off, knocking becomes inevitable, which quickly leads to engine damage.

MTBE fit the bill nicely, oxygenating fuel effectively while also burning more cleanly. In 1999, MTBE was so popular as a fuel additive, that it was produced in quantities of over 200,000 barrels per day.

Unfortunately for, well, the entire planet, MTBE wasn't particularly healthy in the long run, either. In 1998, the U.S. Geological Survey found that 20% of groundwater was contaminated with MTBE in areas that were using refined gasoline to reduce combustion-related air pollution. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) called for the discontinuation of MTBE just a couple years later, though states like California jumped to action, instituting their own bans to speed up the EPA's timeline.

The EPA proposed ethanol as the primary octane enhancer going forward, though BTEX — a mixture of benzene and other hydrocarbons — also rose to prominence and was subsequently regulated for other public health concerns. As it turns out, the science behind oxygenating fuel safely has been a tough nut to crack.