Here's What That Ticking Lifter Might Be Telling You

Engines that use hydraulic lifters are found in both single and overhead camshaft forms. They fill up with oil and utilize its pressure to maintain precision valve clearances, as well as quiet and efficient operation.

In many (not all) overhead situations, they're pushed down by the camshaft as it spins around and then push down on the intake or exhaust valve, keeping the engine in perfect timing. In single-cam fare, they're pushed up by the camshaft and transfer that push up to the pushrods, which then move the rocker arms and valves.

Over time, lifters can become filled with sludge and no longer pump up and down. Or, the passageways that fill them could become clogged with the wretched stuff. Or, there may not be enough oil to pump them up to begin with. A tiny tick on startup that quickly goes away isn't a big issue, especially on a cold morning or if the vehicle has been sitting a while. But if it persists, especially after the engine is warmed up, it's important to dig deeper. A good method for zeroing in on the tick is taking the blade of a flathead screwdriver, pressing it against the valve cover, and gingerly putting one's ear on the handle to act as a stethoscope.

In this author's experience, years of neglected maintenance by previous owners led to a frozen lifter in the driver bank of their B5-generation Audi S4's twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6. How did I discover it? Upon removing the valve cover there it was; punctured by the camshaft and damaging it in the process. Thirty new lifters, a lightly used camshaft, and an oil change later, and the engine's been happy ever since.