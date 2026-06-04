30 Gallons Of Diesel Fuel Spills Into Irrigation Supply Water At Freedom 250 Event

If, like me, you're unfortunate enough to also be plagued by morbid curiosity that forces you to keep up with current events, you're likely aware of the organization that is Freedom 250. For those of you who haven't doom-scrolled far enough to reach these particular stories just yet, Freedom 250 is a public-private group, created by the Trump administration, to lead celebrations of the 250th anniversary of our adoption of the Declaration of Independence — not to be confused with America250, the non-profit organization Congress established a decade ago to celebrate the nation's anniversary.

According to NBC News, the Freedom 250 organization hosted an event called Rededicate 250 on the National Mall on May 17, and the generators used to power Freedom 250's temporary lighting managed to spill over 30 gallons of diesel. That diesel seeped into the grass and ultimately into underground reservoirs that collect up to 250,000 gallons of rainwater to irrigate the Mall, which is bad.

Representatives from Freedom 250 told NBC that the spill was the result of vandalism, claiming that vandals have repeatedly targeted and tampered with its equipment, and the damaged generator fuel line that spilled the 30 gallons of diesel was a "direct result of that tampering." According to other reports, representatives from Freedom 250 go as far as saying that fuel lines were cut, but some government documents say the generators being used lacked the required containment measures.