Diesel Engine Runaway Is The Scariest Thing That Can Happen To A Diesel Engine

Internal combustion engines are incredibly complicated machines that many of us interact with on a daily basis, but don't completely understand. You get in your car, turn the key or push the start button, and it starts up. Then you drive to your destination, and turn the key back or push the stop button and it turns off. If one of those events doesn't occur, you call the shop to fix it.

Under rare circumstances, diesel engines, especially turbocharged diesel engines, can experience a phenomenon called runaway, where turning the key or hitting the stop button doesn't turn the engine off. In fact, even after the key has been removed from the ignition, runaway can continue to worsen. This causes the engine to uncontrollably exceed its normal operating speeds until the engine fails or its fuel source is blocked. These incidents are rare, and usually occur in old, high-mileage diesel engines, but they are still terrifying and dramatic spectacles. After seeing a video that cited a diesel engine experiencing runaway as the source of ignition for the BP Texas City oil refinery explosion in 2005, I decided to do a deep dive into the phenomenon.