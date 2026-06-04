Bankruptcy Looms For America's Deadliest Trains

Flying home from this year's Indy 500, I couldn't help but do the math and realize that the flight took me just as long as it would if I'd decided to drive instead. And this is the sort of problem that wouldn't be an issue if America hadn't largely abandoned passenger rail. Because trains are good for lots of things besides avoiding Manhattan's congestion relief charge. So, at least on paper, Brightline should be awesome, because trains are awesome, and I wouldn't have to fly or drive — I could sit in peace as the countryside passed me by. And maybe Brightline would be awesome if it hadn't also earned a reputation for operating America's deadliest trains.

With a body count that high, it's hard to get too mad when Bloomberg reports bankruptcy could be on the horizon for the U.S.'s deadliest railway. Don't take that to mean Brightline will definitely file for bankruptcy, though. The rail company is still for sale, and it's possible a well-funded buyer could swoop in and save the struggling company. Unfortunately for Brightline, it's been trying to sell itself for a while now, and no one's shown up to make an offer it would accept. With its self-imposed deadline to find a buyer now gone, Bloomberg reports Brightline has reached a point where restructuring feels inevitable:

The company is considering proposals from competing groups of municipal and corporate bondholders, who are offering loans that would keep Brightline operating as it restructures in court, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information isn't public. Such financing could put the lenders in place to own Brightline as a function of the restructuring. The loan proposals come ahead of major debt payments due on June 15 and July 1 and as Brightline has struggled to find a buyer. Bankers extended a May 22 deadline for potential bidders in hopes of soliciting more interest, some of the people said.

The good news is that since Brightline's reportedly talking about restructuring debt, not taking its trains home and closing up shop, the trains should keep running, and riders shouldn't have to worry too much about service interruptions.