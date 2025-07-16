America's Deadliest Train Is Deadlier Than We Thought

A narrative online around the constant string of fatal Brightline incidents has taken hold that blames the victims for their deaths and not the lackluster safety infrastructure. Whether it be on social media or previous stories on this very site, you'll see commenters use phrases like "deserve to die" or "Darwin Award competition." It's a rationale that Brightline has played into. Michael Lefevre, the railroad's vice president of operations, said in a statement to WLRN:

"These incidents are tragic and avoidable. More than half have been confirmed or suspected suicide – intentional acts of self-harm. All have been the result of illegal, deliberate and oftentimes reckless behavior by people putting themselves in harm's way."

This is factually inaccurate. Medical examiners ruled that only 75 deaths were suicides. Lefevre would go on to state that over $70 million in grants were awarded for safety improvements along Brightline's corridor. However, significant portions of the train's route remain unfenced. A site of Brightline's first fatality in 2017 is still unfenced eight years later. The 18-year-old woman suffered from bipolar disorder and experienced a manic episode after leaving a treatment center near the tracks. However, Lefevre said people who walk across the tracks "are making a deliberate choice and putting themselves in a dangerous position."

The executive is quick to point out the numerous safe crossing locations available, one every quarter mile. However, that's precisely the problem. Many localities also demanded that Brightline set up "quiet zones" where the trains wouldn't have to sound their horns as they approached the numerous crossings for the comfort of nearby residents. There are numerous points where people can easily reach the tracks without knowing a train is approaching. It's like building crosswalks across an interstate highway.

It doesn't have to be like this! Brightline's trains are capable of reaching 125 miles per hour but are limited to 79 mph between Miami and West Palm Beach. If the trains ran any faster, Brightline would be legally required to grade-separate the route, like on its northern segment to Orlando, where no one has died. Grade separation is more expensive, especially in the densely populated Treasure Coast, but it's exponentially safer.