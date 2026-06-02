Bentley Issues Recall Because It May Have Put The Wrong Front Driveshaft In 8 Continentals

If you happen to be the proud owner of a 2026 Bentley Continental GT or Continental GTC, you might want to drive carefully. The Volkswagen Group-owned British luxury automaker accidentally installed the wrong front driveshaft in three 2026 Continental GTCs and five Continental GTs. Though this recall does not issue a formal "do not drive" order, Bentley says the issue could result in a loose hub securing nut which can cause abnormal noise, vibration, and steering wheel misalignment, which can increase the risk of a crash.

The NHTSA recall report shows the problem originated with a parts supplier, GKN Automotive Hungary, which was changing manufacturing locations and mistakenly sent Bentley a slightly too-short driveshaft that it installed in these eight cars. Apparently Bentley believes that a mere 1% of these eight cars actually has the defect, but that amounts to 0.08 of the cars involved has the defect, which seems unlikely.