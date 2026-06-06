This Diesel Engine Changed The Way Heavy Trucks Make Power

In the mid-sixties, Mack Trucks was dying from cash-flow issues (they are in trouble again, due to tariffs), a declining market share, and a less competitive engine lineup compared to Cummins and Detroit Diesel. Mack Trucks executives in Allentown, Pennsylvania, decided to bet the entire future of the company on an engine concept: The Maxidyne engine installed in the brand new Mack R-Model. This single engine didn't just save the company; it rewrote the rules of heavy-duty propulsion.

To understand why the Maxidyne was an engineering marvel, you have to look at how conventional diesels in the mid-1960s operated. A standard diesel engine generally made its peak torque in a relatively narrow rev range of between 1,600 and 1,800 rpm. If the truck hit a steep grade, and the engine speed dropped below that narrow window, performance dropped, and the driver had to downshift to prevent lugging. This characteristic is one of the reasons heavy trucks had 11, 13, or even 15-speed gearboxes. Some trucks even need 18-speed transmissions.

The Maxidyne blew that engine concept to pieces. Designated initially as the 11-liter straight six ENDT 675, it produced a seemingly modest 237 horsepower. But the real magic lay in the torque curve. While the competitors' engines suffocated at low revs, the Maxidyne achieved its peak torque of 906 pound-feet at just 1,200 rpm.