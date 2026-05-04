The Smallest Production Cars Ever Built Make Modern Compacts Look Huge

The U.S. market is flooded with massive cars. From sedans and minivans to trucks and SUVs, everything is large, and this includes subcompact cars. At 143 inches long and 66.3 inches wide, the Fiat 500e is indeed small and a great EV for the city, but that's pretty much it. The Mini is also smaller than most new cars in America, but at 152.6 inches long and 68.7 inches wide, it's in a whole different category.

Even in Europe, a market that loves its small city cars, you can't go much smaller than the Fiat 500e. The Kia Picanto, for instance, measures 141.9 inches long and 62.8 inches wide. That seems tiny from today's perspective, yes, but it's nothing compared to the smallest production cars ever built. Heck, some of the cars we listed here can fit inside the cabin of most modern subcompact cars, or your bathroom. Put them next to a modern compact car, and they will look like toys.

Rest assured, though — these are real cars. They're not quadricycles like the amiable Citroën Ami, or NEVs (neighborhood electric vehicles) like the Gem e2. Remarkably, many of them were even designed to swallow four human beings at once! Buckle up (if you can fit), and let's dive into the adorable world of microcars.