Does Cracker Barrel Still Let You Park Your RV Overnight?

Recently, the country-themed restaurant chain Cracker Barrel found itself in the news for the wrong reason. A rebranding effort featuring a new and highly generic logo was met with intense dislike from fans of the purveyor of chicken-fried steak, meatloaf, dumplings, and other comfort foods. Subsequently, the longstanding "old timer" signage has been restored. However, Cracker Barrel loyalists who also happen to enjoy camper vans, RVs, and luxurious destination trailers have a new concern. Specifically, will they continue to be able to park their rigs overnight in the eatery's parking lots?

Worries over the ability to park overnight at Cracker Barrel come as some RVers noticed new signage at certain stores that forbid the practice. This notion was reinforced when one store manager telegraphed a company-wide ban on overnight camping. However, according to a Cracker Barrel representative, the company's policy is the same as ever and in no ways blanket bans overnight stays at its 650-plus restaurants in 45 states. As told to RV vlogger Jason Epperson (via The Travel), "Cracker Barrel's policies have not changed. It's still a store-by-store decision. The decision is based on factors like local ordinances and laws, the size and the layout of the parking lot, among other things."