These Would Be The Funniest Brands To Sponsor An F1 Team, According To Our Readers

Last week we asked you to share what brand you thought would be the funniest to sponsor a Formula 1 team, and I have to say, this was one of my favorite QOTDs I've done. You and your fellow Jalops had lots of answers that were not only smart, but actually funny, so I implore you to go back and read some of the other answers if you need a good chuckle. And if you think you've got an even funnier idea than any of the ones I've highlighted in this blog, feel free to drop it in the comments section below.

I said the funniest brand to sponsor a Formula 1 team would be MrBeast Feastables. You know, the man with the deadest eyes you've ever seen who somehow happens to have nearly 500 million subscribers on YouTube? I think it would be a hilarious symptom of late-stage capitalism to see an F1 car sponsored by Feastables, his Willy Wonka-esque chocolate bar company. Some of your answers were even funnier, though, so here's a dozen of my personal favorites. These are the funniest brands the Jalopnik audience wants to see sponsor an F1 team: