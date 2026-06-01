These Would Be The Funniest Brands To Sponsor An F1 Team, According To Our Readers

By Logan K. Carter
OSAKA, JAPAN - AUG 13, 2025 : Mario and Mario Kart at the goods store at the exit of the attraction Mario Kart in Nintendo World.Super Nintendo World is a themed area at Universal Studios Japan. Usa-Pyon/Shutterstock

Last week we asked you to share what brand you thought would be the funniest to sponsor a Formula 1 team, and I have to say, this was one of my favorite QOTDs I've done. You and your fellow Jalops had lots of answers that were not only smart, but actually funny, so I implore you to go back and read some of the other answers if you need a good chuckle. And if you think you've got an even funnier idea than any of the ones I've highlighted in this blog, feel free to drop it in the comments section below. 

I said the funniest brand to sponsor a Formula 1 team would be MrBeast Feastables. You know, the man with the deadest eyes you've ever seen who somehow happens to have nearly 500 million subscribers on YouTube? I think it would be a hilarious symptom of late-stage capitalism to see an F1 car sponsored by Feastables, his Willy Wonka-esque chocolate bar company. Some of your answers were even funnier, though, so here's a dozen of my personal favorites. These are the funniest brands the Jalopnik audience wants to see sponsor an F1 team:

A1 Steak Sauce

OCTOBER 19: (R) Chef Max Calicchio and his team pose for photos during Steak & Whiskey presented by A.1. Sauce hosted by Robert Irvine during Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ at Hall Des Lumieres on October 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYCWFF) Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

I, for one, would love to see A1 steak sauce sponsor a team. That is right, A1 F1.

Submitted by: Flashpoint Zero

Trump

DECEMBER 12: U.S. President Donald Trump puts on a hat given to him by the 1980 U.S. Olympic men's ice hockey team as Trump honors the team in the Oval Office of the White House on December 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump honored the 'Miracle on Ice' team, who defeated the Soviet Union and went on to win the 1980 Gold medal in Ice Hockey, by signing a bill to award the players congressional gold medals. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump. Solid faux-gold wrapped livery. Team cars would be #45 and #47. They'd get lost on the way from the paddock to the grid, leak oil, make left turns in the middle of the straight away. And the team would still claim they were winning.

Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

ICE and/or DHS

AY 26: Federal agents detain a protestor outside the federal immigration center at Delaney Hall in Newark, where ICE is housing detained immigrants on May 26, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. The protests, which have become tense over the holiday weekend, come amid reports of an ongoing hunger strike by detainees. Adam Gray/Getty Images

How about ICE or DHS?

They got so much taxpayer $$$ that they might as well do something productive with it.

Submitted by: Anonymous Person

NASCAR

NASCAR-themed open platform bus full of women celebrating and having fun in downtown Nashville Alexey Stiop/Shutterstock

NASCAR. A NASCAR branded F-1 team would be somewhere between hillarious and awesome, especially if they went with "rubbin' is racin'" as the team's unofficial motto.

Submitted by: Buckfiddious

InfoWars

Austin, Tx/USA - Apr. 18, 2020: Alex Jones, with his wife Erika Wulff Jones, sits in the bed of an armored truck before leaving a rally protesting Covid-19 stay at home orders promoted by Infowars. Vic Hinterlang/Shutterstock

Oh, oh! What about The Onion? Sponsor it from their newly acquired InfoWars brand. Load it up with satire.

Submitted by: JustACarGuy

The Little Tikes Cozy Coupe

2024-11-15 Los Angeles USA A life-sized version of the iconic Little Tikes Cozy Coupe, displayed alongside a smaller toy version in a museum exhibit, surrounded by classic framed paintings. Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock

Little Tykes Cozy Cars in red and yellow with some googly eyes stickers.

Submitted by: towman

Hello Kitty

Car Tuning. Toyota Hilux Vigo Champ in pink color, Lexus logo, lowered suspension. Lowrider Toyota with 20 inch chrome wheels. Body kit, front and rear bumpers, side skirt Phuketian.S/Shutterstock

This is the opportunity that the Hello Kitty brand has been waiting for.

I hope that they pounce on it.

Submitted by: -Imperialist1960-

Preparation H

Man suffering from hemorrhoids or rectal pain holding his buttocks in bathroom. Concept of fissure, constipation, diarrhea, or colon cancer symptoms. Professional medical healthcare stock panadda design/Shutterstock

Preparation H and it's probably perfectly suitable for the sport.

Submitted by: Bruno

MiraLax

San Jose, CA - November 29, 2019: MiraLAX unflavored powder relieves constipation and softens stool. White bottle with pink cap. ZikG/Shutterstock

MiraLAX "sprint to the porcelain podium"

Submitted by: Cyril Figgis

Mario Kart

OSAKA, JAPAN - AUG 13, 2025 : Mario and Mario Kart at the goods store at the exit of the attraction Mario Kart in Nintendo World.Super Nintendo World is a themed area at Universal Studios Japan. Usa-Pyon/Shutterstock

Nintendo/Mario Kart

You could paint the car with a B Dasher style livery, and the drivers' suits could be colored like Mario / Luigi's overalls (or some other character theme) Maybe a big Blue Shell graphic on the side. Lots of ways you could have fun with it.

Submitted by: Lance Morgan

In-N-Out

Los Angeles, USA - May 13, 2013: In-n-out Burger, fast food restaurant at Los Angeles Airport. Many cars are waiting in line to be served in drive-through part of restaurant. Anouchka/Getty Images

Nascar has a lock on funny sponsors, but any American fast food chain would do.

Steak 'n Shake or In-N-Out are my faves. Think of the cross promotion opportunities.

"This pit stop brought to you by In-N-Out"

Submitted by: Singletrack

Ballpark Franks

USA fans dressed as Hot Dogs celebrate the USA try during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool A match between England and USA at Stadium of Light on August 22, 2025 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Stu Forster/Getty Images

Hmm...what's the least European, and least auto racing brand I can think of...How about "Ball Park Franks"?

Submitted by: dug_deep

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