These Would Be The Funniest Brands To Sponsor An F1 Team, According To Our Readers
Last week we asked you to share what brand you thought would be the funniest to sponsor a Formula 1 team, and I have to say, this was one of my favorite QOTDs I've done. You and your fellow Jalops had lots of answers that were not only smart, but actually funny, so I implore you to go back and read some of the other answers if you need a good chuckle. And if you think you've got an even funnier idea than any of the ones I've highlighted in this blog, feel free to drop it in the comments section below.
I said the funniest brand to sponsor a Formula 1 team would be MrBeast Feastables. You know, the man with the deadest eyes you've ever seen who somehow happens to have nearly 500 million subscribers on YouTube? I think it would be a hilarious symptom of late-stage capitalism to see an F1 car sponsored by Feastables, his Willy Wonka-esque chocolate bar company. Some of your answers were even funnier, though, so here's a dozen of my personal favorites. These are the funniest brands the Jalopnik audience wants to see sponsor an F1 team:
A1 Steak Sauce
I, for one, would love to see A1 steak sauce sponsor a team. That is right, A1 F1.
Submitted by: Flashpoint Zero
Trump
Trump. Solid faux-gold wrapped livery. Team cars would be #45 and #47. They'd get lost on the way from the paddock to the grid, leak oil, make left turns in the middle of the straight away. And the team would still claim they were winning.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
ICE and/or DHS
How about ICE or DHS?
They got so much taxpayer $$$ that they might as well do something productive with it.
Submitted by: Anonymous Person
NASCAR
NASCAR. A NASCAR branded F-1 team would be somewhere between hillarious and awesome, especially if they went with "rubbin' is racin'" as the team's unofficial motto.
Submitted by: Buckfiddious
InfoWars
Oh, oh! What about The Onion? Sponsor it from their newly acquired InfoWars brand. Load it up with satire.
Submitted by: JustACarGuy
The Little Tikes Cozy Coupe
Little Tykes Cozy Cars in red and yellow with some googly eyes stickers.
Submitted by: towman
Hello Kitty
This is the opportunity that the Hello Kitty brand has been waiting for.
I hope that they pounce on it.
Submitted by: -Imperialist1960-
Preparation H
Preparation H and it's probably perfectly suitable for the sport.
Submitted by: Bruno
MiraLax
MiraLAX "sprint to the porcelain podium"
Submitted by: Cyril Figgis
Mario Kart
Nintendo/Mario Kart
You could paint the car with a B Dasher style livery, and the drivers' suits could be colored like Mario / Luigi's overalls (or some other character theme) Maybe a big Blue Shell graphic on the side. Lots of ways you could have fun with it.
Submitted by: Lance Morgan
In-N-Out
Nascar has a lock on funny sponsors, but any American fast food chain would do.
Steak 'n Shake or In-N-Out are my faves. Think of the cross promotion opportunities.
"This pit stop brought to you by In-N-Out"
Submitted by: Singletrack
Ballpark Franks
Hmm...what's the least European, and least auto racing brand I can think of...How about "Ball Park Franks"?
Submitted by: dug_deep