Every 2026 Formula 1 Livery, Ranked From Worst To Best

It's nearly time for the kick-off of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship, and following the fanfare-filled launch of the Cadillac team's new car during the Super Bowl, plus a fanfare-free launch of the McLaren MCL40 on Monday, all of the teams are now accounted for. At least visually, that is. With just a private test session to go from, which didn't even feature all of the teams, the performance of an all-new chassis with an all-new set of engine regulations is kind of a crap shoot until they hit qualifying in Melbourne next month.

A full ten years ago a new American team was added to the grid, increasing the number of teams from 10 to 11. Back then it was Haas, but this year the same thing is happening with Cadillac. It's like poetry, it rhymes.

One could argue that Formula 1 has never been stronger, with new manufacturer superpowers being added in the form of Cadillac and Audi, plus the return of Ford and Honda as engine suppliers with the Red Bull teams and Aston Martin respectively, and Toyota doubling down on its relationship with Haas. All of that, and Ferrari and Mercedes look stronger than perhaps they ever have. It's going to be a season for the ages.

Since we can't judge these cars based on their performance just yet, we're going to have to settle for judging them on their appearance. With all of the 2026 liveries now accounted for, here's how we would rank them.