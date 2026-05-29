Crashed UPS Plane's Flight Crew's Final Words Extracted From A PDF And Made Public

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the UPS cargo plane crash shortly after takeoff last month in Louisville, Kentucky. During a recent hearing, the National Transportation Safety Board seems to have accidentally released a PDF document that made it possible to recreate the cockpit voice recordings from the crash, reports CNN. Federal law prohibits the NTSB from releasing the raw cockpit voice recorder audio to the public, only transcripts of conversations directly related to the crash.

Among the 2,000 pages documents released to coincide with the hearing was a PDF file that contained a spectrogram of this audio, which is essentially a visual representation of the sound waves in the audio recording. It had apparently not occurred to the NTSB, particularly with the vast wealth of information contained in this docket, that this could be used to recreate cockpit audio for the last 30 seconds of the flight.

It did occur to Scott Manley, a popular YouTuber who makes videos about space, science, and aviation. In a now-deleted Twitter post, he questioned whether the spectrogram should have been included in the docket for this very reason. Whether that post inspired people to try or they figured it out on their own, they did this successfully, and the cockpit audio from the crash was made public. We will not be linking to the recording or the spectrogram it came from.