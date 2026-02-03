After November Crash, UPS Sends All Of Its Ancient MD-11 Planes Into Not-So-Early Retirement

After the horrific crash of a 34-year-old McDonnell Douglas MD-11 flown by UPS in November, the shipping giant has taken the reasonable step of sending all its MD-11s into permanent retirement. These elderly aircraft were already slated to be pulled out of the air in the next few years anyway; it's now obvious that they should have been pulled already. UPS will take a $137 million hit in the process.

The loss will put a strain on UPS's operations, as MD-11s accounted for 9% of the company's air fleet, according to NBC News. The world is also facing a dire shortage of cargo planes in general, as planemakers like Boeing and Airbus prioritize passenger airliners over freighters in their production schedules. In fact, that production squeeze is a big part of the reason why more and more cargo companies are keeping their planes in the air long past the typical retirement age of 25 years. That continues to be a risk, and the devastating consequences are now clear.