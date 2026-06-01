The Subaru Telescope On Mauna Kea Shares Its Name With Your Car For A Reason

If there are seven sisters popping up in stories thousands of years old across the world, then why did Subaru only use six, and why is it that most people only see six stars in the cluster now? In many of the stories something happens to that seventh sister. Sometimes she gets lost. Sometimes she's too young to venture out with her other sisters. And sometimes tragedy strikes. But all across the world, people tell stories of seven sisters who become six, just like the six visible stars of Pleiades.

Like every good story, this one has a twist. No, not the folk tale of the sisters; the story of the Pleiades cluster itself and humans' relationship to it. It's already strange that such a similar story is told across disparate parts of the world in cultures that had been disconnected for thousands or tens of thousands of years. Some scholars posit an theory that suggests the story of the Seven Sisters is over 100,000 years old. What if the story comes from before the human exodus from Africa, and the story spread with migration across the planet?

You see, today, two stars in the cluster — Atlas and Pleione — are so close together that the naked eye doesn't distinguish them as separate stars. But extrapolated data from the Gaia space telescope shows that 100,000 years ago, before the cultures of the world today had moved so far apart, Pleione and Atlas would've been far enough apart to be seen as distinct stars. Sisters.

The Subaru Telescope isn't as famous as telescope superstars like the James Webb Space Telescope that is bringing nearby Super-Earths into focus. But with a backstory so mind-bendingly ancient and its contributions to our understanding of the universe since the early 2000s, it's hardly forgettable.