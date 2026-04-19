At Least One Pope Preferred Manual Transmissions

Our Pope, who art from Chicago, hallowed be thy Ford Fusion. Thy transmission be manual, thy clutch be dumped, on Earth as it is in Heaven. Amen. That's right, according to a recent admission by Ford CEO Jim Farley on the podcast Spike's Car Radio, reports Ford Authority, the Pontifex himself not only drove one of Ford's greatest sedans, but he also bought one with a six-speed manual transmission. The now-deceased, humble, Mexico-built American sedan is a fitting one for a man of the cloth, and apparently, it served the then-Cardinal quite well. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago in a small middle-class family home, after all.

I don't have a full account of when Robert Francis Prevost drove which cars, but following his missionary work in Peru, he returned to Chicago from the late 1990s until he became a naturalized citizen of Peru as Bishop of Chiclayo. It makes sense that Leo would have had a Ford Fusion during his time in Chicago. This is the kind of car that dominated the Midwest in that era. It's at least interesting, though, that he selected a stick.

The Fusion was available, with a manual transmission no less, from its inception in 2006 until the six-speed was killed off (along with the 1.6-liter engine) in 2015. Several different engine and transmission combos were available that could've had then-Prevost rowing his own gears — including a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, or an early 2.3-liter four-cylinder paired with a five-speed manual. Given my choice of the bunch, however, the 1.6-liter Ecoboost second-gen model with a Getrag-built B6 manual would be my choice.