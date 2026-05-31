The 5 Worst States For Drivers Underreporting Mileage On Car Insurance Applications

It's no secret that the cost of insurance has been soaring in recent years. In fact, the cost of almost everything motoring-related has increased — including regular gas prices hitting $4 nationwide, and the pricing of new cars remaining near $50,000. As a result of insurance price hikes, many drivers have resorted to cutting or dropping coverage, and perhaps that's why so many are underreporting their mileage, too.

According to data provided by Insurify, American motorists are underreporting their annual mileage to insurers, and not by a small margin either. While the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has data from 2021 to show drivers were covering around 13,500 miles per annum on average, Insurify's findings show drivers are instead reporting they only cover 7,589 miles per annum instead.

Digging into the data, it's clear to see that the issue isn't necessarily nationwide. Smaller and more affluent areas, such as Washington D.C., reported far more accurately, whereas larger, rural areas with higher rates of poverty were the main culprits of underreporting. Here's a closer look at the top 5 states for underreporting, along with a deeper dive into why that might be.