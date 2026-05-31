The Liberty V12 Aircraft Engine Was Designed In A Hotel Room And Forged Lincoln

In 1917, after the U.S. declared war on Germany, President Woodrow Wilson promised 11,000 planes to the war effort. However, to build those planes fast enough, a simple, modular engine design was needed to streamline production. Congress created the Aircraft Production Board on May 16, 1917, with Howard E. Coffin — engineer and co-founder of the Hudson Motor Car Company — at the helm. Coffin assembled a squad of two to develop an aircraft engine that would be lighter and more powerful than the Rolls-Royce Eagle but cheaper and faster to manufacture.

The engineering duo of Elbert J. Hall — founder of California-based engine manufacturer Hall-Scott — and Packard's head of engineering Jesse G. Vincent were given a few days at the New Willard hotel in Washington, D.C. to come up with an engine design. What they came up with was an engine that was heavily inspired by both one of Packard's racing engines and the French Lorraine-Dietrich aircraft V8.

Hall and Vincent's original engine was also a V8, but their plans said the engine could be scaled anywhere from four cylinders all the way up to 12. The latter was chosen as the standard engine due to its superior power, so the Liberty 12 Model A V12 (also known as the L-12) was born in 1918, with a 27-liter displacement and pushing 400 horsepower at 1,800 rpm. Later that year, a Turbo-supercharged version was made using a GE-sourced supercharger that bumped it to 449 horsepower at 1,940 rpm. British-built Havilland DH-4s fitted with this engine were dubbed "Liberty Planes."