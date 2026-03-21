Saab's Scariest Car Is The Twin-Engined 93 Dubbed The Monster

When we talk about Saab, you might think of the carmaker's "Born from jets" marketing era or its slow, tragic demise at the hands of General Motors. But long before Saab was the eccentric's favorite, it was a company filled with mad scientists. These were aircraft engineers who were tasked with building a car, and they went about it in a way that would have OSHA scream, "They did what?!" It was the 1950s when this collective madness culminated in a project so terrifying that even its creators were afraid of it. It was called the Saab 93 "Monstret" (Swedish for Monster), and it was the greatest example of Swedish overkill ever conceived — even crazier than almost having one of the worst V8s go into a Saab.

To truly understand the "Monster," you have to get under the skin of the Saab 93. Launched in 1955, it was the evolution of the original Saab 92 two-door coupe. It retained the iconic, aerodynamic teardrop shape, a byproduct of the carmaker's aviation heritage, but it swapped the old two-cylinder engine for a three-cylinder two-stroke mill. It was a charming little car that punched above its weight in the rallying world. In the hands of legendary rallyist Erik Carlsson, the Saab 93 was beginning to shake things up in the gravel stages.

But charming wasn't good enough; racers wanted a car that would dominate the high-speed rally circuits of the world. Ergo, the Monster. It was never intended to be a production car; it was purely a laboratory experiment rat. From the outside, it looked like a buff 93. Inside, it had two 748 cc three-cylinder two-stroke engines bolted together into the front of a car barely designed to hold one.