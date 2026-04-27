How To Know When It's Time To Repair Vs Replace Your Concrete Driveway

Nothing lasts forever — not even concrete. Eventually, your driveway is going to develop cracks. Its corners might break off, or a pothole could appear on it. Not only does all of this look unsightly, but it can also cause some serious trip hazards, so it's an issue that you can't ignore. But does that mean you have to replace your driveway altogether, or can you get by with just repairing it?

Repair can sometimes be the more practical option, especially if the concrete isn't near the end of its natural lifespan. Sometimes, the damage is just superficial, which means a repair will do just fine. Resurfacing can cover over a multitude of blemishes, and is less expensive than replacement. If the damage covers less than 25% of your driveway and the rest of the concrete is structurally sound, then repair is probably the way to go.

On the other hand, there are times when concrete is just too far gone to save. This is especially true if the damage is more widespread or the concrete itself is near the end of its life. Alligator cracking — when the cracks are so abundant and interconnected that they look like the back of alligator — is a sure sign that the driveway should be replaced. If the structural integrity is compromised, no amount of resurfacing or crack-filling is going to do the job. And, if you choose, you could replace your concrete driveway with something more eco-friendly, like recycled asphalt.