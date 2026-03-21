Should You Ditch Your Concrete Driveway For This Eco-Friendly Alternative?

What would you say is the most recycled product in the U.S.? Whatever you guessed, you're probably wrong. It's asphalt. More than 90% of all asphalt recycled from roads goes back into blacktop. And it can be recycled over and over again, without a drop in quality. The environmental benefits of using something that is recycled compared to manufacturing new amounts of the same material, in this case asphalt, is obvious. Old material that isn't recycled winds up clogging landfills, while the manufacturing of new products almost always involves the releasing of pollutants.

But the eco-friendly advantages of recycled asphalt really becomes apparent when comparing it to the pouring of concrete. Eight percent of carbon dioxide emissions around the world comes from the manufacture of concrete. Think about that — making concrete is responsible for one in twelve tons of the globe's CO2 emissions. Even the manufacture of new asphalt is cleaner than that. According to the EPA, asphalt binder retains 99.6% of its carbon, instead of being released as emissions. What about recycling concrete, you ask? Unfortunately, that can't be done. But all sorts of items, including recycled tires, are used for road pavement.

That's not to say there are no downsides to recycled asphalt, but the case for using it is pretty compelling. One downside is that it doesn't last as long as concrete. But since both types of pavement can last decades, that's really a future you problem, or maybe even the next homeowner's problem.