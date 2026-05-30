This Defunct Automaker Did Supercharged Pickup Trucks Almost 40 Years Before Ford

The right truck at the wrong time? We'll find out for sure once it goes on sale, but the 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee — packing a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi worth 777 horsepower — has already been successful at generating buzz for the Stellantis truck brand. It's called up memories of past high-powered street trucks as well. A case in point is the legendary 1999 Ford SVT F-150 Lightning that — for context — was described by Car and Driver as a "muscle-bound monster" with only 360 supercharged horses in the stable. Yet we can push the birth of the supercharged pickup back even further than that if we include the 1963 Studebaker Champ.

Studebaker's pickup, like the company itself, was in a tough spot entering the 1960s. It faced ever-increasing competition from the Big Three, which led to some interesting compromises and experiments. The Champ would be an example of both. For instance, when it was time for Studebaker to redesign the truck for 1960, the company was so short on cash that it simply updated the Champ's appearance with body parts from its Lark sedan.

Studebaker then tried the same sort of trick under the Champ's hood. The company had already begun making a name for itself by supercharging its cars during the previous decade, and in 1963, it finally brought that technology to its pickup truck. But in a case of bad timing even the 2027 Rumble Bee (probably) won't have to deal with, Studebaker closed up its U.S. operations in December of the same year, and the final Studebaker ever built came off the production line in 1966.