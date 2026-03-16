The Final Studebaker Ever Built Rolled Off The Line 60 Years Ago Today

There are heaps of defunct automakers for us to cry over in 2026. Many of us have our favorites that are we miss dearly, but others are probably more deserving of their place in the history books. We'll forget those for today, though, and instead shine the spotlight on one of the most storied automakers to ever exist – Studebaker.

The familiar American name slipped out of the mainstream decades ago, but at one time, Studebaker sat among the largest carriage manufacturers in the world. The firm went from having no more than a few dollars in the bank when it first formed in 1852 to providing wagons to the U.S. Army in the 1860s, causing annual turnover swell to around $350,000. After 25 years in business, Studebaker was making over $1 million in sales, which placed the company in a great position for the dawn of the gas-powered automobile.

Automobile production at the Studebaker factory actually began with the manufacturing of early electric cars, starting in 1902, and Thomas Edison was an early buyer. In 1904, Studebaker turned its attention to gas, and that's the way production carried on for another 62 years.

Sadly, due to financial issues, Studebaker closed its doors in 1966, but not before churning out 8,947 cars in its last year of business. The very last model, a Cruiser finished in duo-tone turquoise and white, rolled off of the factory floor on March 16th of that year. The doors have been shut on Studebaker's fascinating history for exactly 60 years now, but the automaker's story is still just as important today as it was back then.