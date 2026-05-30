Here's How Much A 2021 Nissan Armada Has Depreciated In 5 Years

With a starting price of $61,085, the Nissan Armada has bragging rights as the cheapest full-size new SUV you can buy. All the others (Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition, GMC Yukon, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and Toyota Sequoia) start even farther north of 61 grand. Yet, for some, a new Armada is still out of reach, which makes a case for buying used.

The 2021 model year is an ideal starting point. It's relatively modern but old enough for depreciation to have kicked in — 57% to 66%, depending on who you ask. And while we tend to like the latest shiny objects (the redesigned 2025 Armada lives up to its Patrol heritage), targeting a 5-year-old Armada lets you take advantage of previous-generation pricing.

To make sure depreciation estimates and real-world pricing align (hint: they don't, but buyers can still save big bucks over new), we double-checked dealer listings on Autotrader and CarGurus. We also compared the Armada's depreciation with the valuation losses its competitors suffered. All MSRPs mentioned here include destination charges.