Why The EPA Caps Benzene In Your Gas At 0.62 Percent (And Why It Matters)

The restriction placed on benzene concentration in fuels is part of the Mobile Source Air Toxics rules from the EPA, requiring that fuel refiners in the U.S. "meet an annual average gasoline benzene content standard of 0.62 volume percent (vol%) for all of their gasoline, both reformulated and conventional." This ruling took effect at the beginning of 2011, though it also introduced a credit trading program that lets refineries earn, trade, and sell "benzene credits" by complying with the regulations, effectively granting refineries permission to skirt the rules and produce fuels with higher benzene concentrations by buying credits from other refineries.

The purchase and trade of these credits doesn't allow refineries to exceed a yearly maximum average benzene concentration of 1.3% by volume, however. Essentially, if a company is willing to shell out for it, they're allowed to produce fuels that, on average, double the baseline concentration of benzene.

Within a few short years, the effects of this policy were already clear. One 2016 study published in Atmospheric Environment reported that the ambient benzene concentration — that is, the amount of benzene measured in the air — had fallen by nearly 50%. Researchers also found that the average benzene content in gasoline had been reduced by 70%.

As ambient benzene exposure has been correlated with increased risk of dementia, depression, and anxiety (notice any similarities to the effects of lead-based fuel?), these substantial decreases could have a positive impact on health across the nation. If sky-high gas prices that aren't coming down anytime soon weren't already pushing you toward clean energy and clean driving, these positive health effects might make the transition even more appealing.