Before Most People Even Owned A Car, This Couple Was Amassing An Impressive Auto Collection

In the modern world, car collecting is considered a high-stakes sport involving climate-controlled bunkers, six-figure restoration bills, and numbers-matching parts. Things were different a century back, though. In the late 1890s, when the automobile, or horseless carriage, was considered a noisy, terrifying contraption that would never replace a reliable horse-drawn carriage, Larz and Isabel Anderson were playing a game that had not yet been invented. The couple were not early adopters — they were the pioneers of the expensive hobby of car collection. Today, their legacy lives on as America's oldest car collection, still in the very same place where they parked their cars a century ago.

The story of the Anderson collection starts in the streets of Paris in 1898, where Larz Anderson, a high-flying diplomat, and his wife Isabel, an heiress, who, at one point, was the wealthiest woman in America, fell in love with the primitive cars driving around the French capital. Upon returning to the States, they immediately ordered their first car, a 1899 Winton Phaeton. A year later, they added a Rochet-Schneider from France to their collection. It featured a bizarre seating arrangement where passengers faced the driver. While the rest of the world was skeptical about these newfangled wagons, the Andersons were already building America's first ever car collection.