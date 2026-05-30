Can You Safely Strap Cargo On Your Roof Without A Roof Rack?

Picture this: You've landed your dream job and are moving all the way across the country to live in a brand new apartment in a brand new city. You have 2,000 miles of open road ahead of you and plenty of time to get to your destination, so you pack everything you own in your car and strap the roof to the gills with luggage, "National Lampoon's Vacation"-style. But wait. Didn't they drive a station wagon? Yes, they did, and you don't drive a cargo champion like the three-row Kia Telluride. You don't have a roof rack, so how are you planning to move all that gear? Is it even possible to strap cargo to the roof without a proper roof rack?

While today the market offers plenty of crossovers with surprisingly large cargo capacities, not everyone has the combination of good interior cargo space and external hardware for a rooftop carrier. Without both, packing your car to move across the country or to go on an extended road trip gets a lot harder. Fear not, though. No roof rack doesn't mean these tasks are impossible. There are indeed safe, reliable ways to strap cargo to your roof without a rack.