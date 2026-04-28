Reliant Robin Survives Desert, Jungle, War In 14,000 Mile Record-Breaking Journey Through Africa

A Reliant Robin doesn't typically top anyone's list of reliable vehicles for obvious reasons. Most of us have seen that infamous "Top Gear" episode where Jeremy Clarkson rolled the Reliant Robin several times, and if you haven't now is the time. It takes a special brilliant idiot, or maybe two in this case, to consider taking one on a 14,000 mile journey. That and a hankering for a world record. Introducing fellow car nerds and the protagonists of this insane story: Ollie Jenks and Seth Scott, the duo behind Hold My Gear.

The whole thing was Scott's hair-brained idea. The Canadian pitched it to his UK friend (Jenks) as a way to set the record for the longest trip ever made in a three-wheeled vehicle. That record, up until these two had completed their journey, had been held by an Anton Gonnissen who traveled via a three-wheeled motorcycle retracing the Peking to Paris racing route in a 1907 Contral Mototri in 2019. The idea was to make their Reliant Robin, dubbed "Shelia the Three-Wheeler," into a pseudo-overlander vehicle. Then they would pack it up with what they need, and pursue a route from London traversing 22 countries to Cape Town, and bring everyone along for the journey.

When a reporter in one of their videos asked Jenks why they were doing all of...this, he replied, "I'm not really sure." The good news is, it went mildly better than anyone would have expected.