Airline Travelers In Boston Will Get To Go Through Security 22 Miles From The Airport

There isn't a single person who earnestly enjoys waiting in line at an airport security checkpoint. The agonizingly frustrating experience was ramped up to a new level this year when TSA agents went unpaid during the Department of Homeland Security shutdown. However, one airport is letting passengers go through security before they even reach the terminal. Boston Logan International Airport announced a new pilot program on Monday that will let some passengers be screened at a remote location 22 miles away. Remote check-in terminals aren't new for major airports, but they are largely Jet Age relics in the United States.

Massport is opening a new facility a half-mile away from its Framingham, Massachusetts park-and-ride terminal for Logan Express, its airport shuttle bus service. This new facility will allow Delta Air Lines and JetBlue passengers to clear airport security and take a bus directly to the airside gate at the airport. According to NBC10 Boston, the operation at the remote will mirror exactly what you would see at Boston Logan. Flyers will be able to check their bags at the remote site before heading through security. And yes, TSA is staffing the Framingham checkpoint. PreCheck will also be accepted at the remote location. The pilot is scheduled to launch June 1 and conclude at the end of August.