What Is An Atkinson Cycle Engine And Why Do Automakers Use It?

Gasoline engines usually run on the Otto cycle, the standard four-stroke and two-stroke combustion process that has been powering humanity for a while now. Although engines typically rely on the "suck, squeeze, bang, and blow" logic, there are subtle variations around the concept that often go unnoticed (or ignored) but unlock several key benefits. The Atkinson cycle is one of those variations. You have probably heard it mentioned in the context of hybrid Toyotas and Hondas. There are Miller-cycle engines as well, but that's a separate discussion.

Coming back to the Atkinson cycle, it all started when British engineer James Atkinson realized that the Otto four-stroke could be improved. More specifically, his modified cycle focused on increasing thermal efficiency. While Atkinson didn't instantly create the best engine of all time, the idea of achieving more while consuming significantly less fuel was worth pursuing. Mind you, this was all taking place in the late 1800s. Although Atkinson's execution — he used a multilink connecting rod for variable stroke lengths — was a royal failure, the underlying principle was not.

Put simply, in an Atkinson cycle engine, the intake valve only closes when the piston has completed 20-30% of its compression stroke. This pushes some of the intake charge back into the manifold. While Otto engines have identical compression and expansion ratios, Atkinson cycle engines have a much higher expansion ratios relative to their compression ratio.