5 Tire Brands With The Most Comprehensive Warranty Coverage
Your tires are the only thing separating you from the road. No matter how advanced and capable the car is, all of that capability has to be translated onto the road through four small contact patches. Understandably, if you want the very best grip you can get, you are likely going to spend extra and go for premium branded tires.
If you want the best possible traction in warm and dry weather, an ultra-high performance tire is likely your best bet. If you want a go-anywhere tire that can do rocks and highways with ease, an all-terrain tire may suit you best. Still, whatever tire type you choose, the warranty is the manufacturer putting its money where its mouth is, no matter if the tire is all-terrain, ultra-performance, or studded. The problem is that most people fixate on tread life ratings and never think about the whole warranty coverage until they actually need it.
Contrary to what most people think, great coverage isn't just about mileage. It's about road hazard protection, uniformity guarantees, and whether you get a full replacement or a prorated credit when something goes wrong. Here are five tire brands with the most comprehensive warranty coverage, and what you get when something does go wrong.
Continental
Continental has been a household name within the premium tire market for the better part of 150 years. Continental also owns many other well-known tire brands such as Uniroyal and General Tire, but tires that bear the company name are where the brand puts its best foot forward, especially in terms of the warranty. Continental's Total Confidence Plan (TCP) serves as a multi-layered warranty package that combines six different aspects under a single umbrella.
Continental also says that the limited warranty covers all passenger car and light truck tires for up to 72 months, including free replacements for the first year. In terms of sheer mileage, Continental's longest warranty coverages for select products extend up to 80,000 miles. The TCP also allows you to replace your tires within 60 days of purchase. Continental's road hazard coverage includes damaged tire replacements within the first 12 months after purchase.
If something happens on the road, the TCP also includes a 24/7 roadside assistance program with up to $200 in covered services — towing up to 150 miles or spare tire installation. Lastly, the TCP also includes an emergency trip interruption package. In basic terms, if your car suffers a mechanical breakdown, the package will cover all of your expenses of up to $200 daily ($500 per annum). Small print always applies, and there are various restrictions and limitations. However, from a holistic approach, Continental's TCP comes with quite comprehensive coverage.
Michelin
Quite possibly the most prominent tire brand on the market, Michelin has been at it since 1889. In terms of warranty coverage, it is also superior to most. When buying tires from an authorized Michelin dealer, your purchase is bundled into the Michelin Promise Plan. The plan includes a 60-day window that allows you to swap the tires you bought if you don't like them. Just make sure to keep the original receipt.
Alongside that sits a manufacturer's limited warranty. In basic terms, it takes care of existing defects and materials for up to either 6 years old or until all of the usable tread has worn out. If the tire is less than 12 months old (or worn less than ²⁄₃₂ inches from new), it's free of charge. If the tire is more than 12 months old (or worn more than ²⁄₃₂ inches from new), it is a prorated arrangement determined by Michelin. As is the case with most tires, mileage protection varies by tire model — the Defender 2, for example, carries an 80,000-mile treadwear warranty.
However, even though the Defender2 is one of Michelin's longest-lasting tires, there's no such thing as a free lunch, and there are many factors that go beyond just the warranty. The plan's standout addition is a 3-year roadside assistance plan, available around the clock in a similar way to what Continental offers with the TCP. In Michelin's case, the package covers flat tire changes, lockout help, battery jump starts, and fuel delivery. If there is no inflated spare at hand, Michelin will arrange a tow of up to 150 miles at no charge. Of course, restrictions and exclusions apply, so the full warranty manual is always worth reading before doing anything.
Bridgestone
Bridgestone's main tire warranty coverage plan is called Platinum Pact Limited, and it includes passenger and light truck tires, but not winter and temporary use spare tires. The package only applies to the original purchaser. What's special about Bridgestone is that it offers a free-of-charge replacement window for manufacturing and material defects up to 3 years, while every other brand listed here limits that window to 12 months after purchase.
If you didn't keep the receipt, it's up to 4 years from the date of manufacture. After that, it is prorated up to 5 years with the receipt or 6 years from the date of manufacture. Bridgestone also offers the 90-day Buy & Try Guarantee for certain tires that fit the bill. With this perk, you are able to replace or refund your tire sets within 90 days of buying them. This warranty package does not cover any road hazards, and, as always, detailed limitations and restrictions apply.
If we look at highest coverages, some Bridgestone tires, including the Alenza A/S Ultra and the Turanza QuietTrack, are limited to 80,000 miles. Most are covered for less than that. However, when Consumer Reports compared Bridgestone and Michelin, Bridgestone received notably lower average ratings, specifically for warranty concerns — suggesting that superior coverage on paper doesn't always translate to practice.
Goodyear
Goodyear has been making tires since 1898. Its warranty primarily covers Goodyear-branded tires and is divided into two specific categories: the Replacement Limited Warranty and the Tread Life Limited Warranty. The Replacement Limited Warranty covers all Goodyear passenger tires (except for the Unisteel line) for the original purchaser. Goodyear notes that a "tire covered by this limited warranty will be replaced with a comparable new tire either free of charge or for a prorated amount, with eligibility based on set treadwear and time limitations."
So, when it comes to free replacements, the company offers a time window of the first 12 months after purchase (or the first ²⁄₃₂ inches of usable tread), whichever is first. After this, you can benefit from an up to 6-year-long prorated coverage plan, after the original date of purchase. On top of that sits the Tread Life Limited Warranty, which is model-specific. The Assurance MaxLife 2 carries an 85,000-mile treadwear warranty. This is more than what you get with most tires on the market.
A 60-day satisfaction guarantee also applies to eligible tires. In a similar fashion to all the other brands we mentioned, the program allows an exchange for a different Goodyear tire, but hazards, misuse, and other factors do not count. Unlike Continental and Michelin, Goodyear does not include free roadside assistance as part of its tire warranty. The roadside assistance program is tied to servicing at a Goodyear facility, not to buying tires. However, when Goodyear recalled 69 Eagle F1 SuperSport tires for fears of tread separation, the company committed to replacing affected tires at no cost to registered owners.
Pirelli
Pirelli's U.S. and Canada Limited Warranty covers all Pirelli OE and new replacement passenger and light truck tires. The requirements: a complete tire DOT, and you must be the original purchaser. Exactly like with Goodyear's tires, Pirelli's warranty expires at ²⁄₃₂ inches of remaining tread depth or 6 years from purchase. If the tire is worn less than the first ²⁄₃₂ inches or it's been less than 12 months since the purchase, you are eligible for a free-of-charge replacement for any workmanship and material defects.
After that, it's a prorated system similar to the one Goodyear offers. If you purchase an eligible set of four replacement tires for your car, you also get a 60-day trial period. If Pirelli isn't able to replace the tires with the correct size, you actually get your money back, minus fees and taxes, of course. In terms of road hazard coverage with a free replacement, Pirelli will cover its Run Flat and Run Forward tires for the first year of use, or until you go through the first ²⁄₃₂ inches of usable tread.
Where Pirelli takes a notable lead is treadwear coverage, especially with the 90,000-mile treadwear warranty for the Pirelli P4 Four Seasons Plus or 70,000 miles for the Pirelli Scorpion All Season Plus 3, one of the longest lasting All-Season SUV tires. However, as is always the case, restrictions and limitations apply. For example, among other things, you need to rotate your tires every 5,000 to 7,000 miles, and you also have to perform that service at a facility that has completed Pirelli's Tire Rotation Record.