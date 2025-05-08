These Are The Longest Lasting All-Season SUV Tires According To Consumer Reports
Finding the best tires to fit your unique driving needs is a daunting task; there are hundreds of options available and hundreds more people trying to tell you what tires give you the most bang for your buck. Ultimately the only person who can make the final decision is you, but we're here to help inform you so you can feel confident that you're choosing the best all-weather tires for your needs.
Our industry compatriots at Consumer Reports put tires to the test by driving 1,000 miles per day for 16 days, and analyzing the wear from those 16,000 miles to determine the tire's service life, which is when the tread is worn down to 1/16 of an inch. A wide array of factors contribute to the real-world lifespan of a set of tires, including tire maintenance, driving style, wheel alignment, regular tire rotation, and environmental factors.Consumer Reports recommends driving gently to maximize the lifespan of your tires, so if you're trying to eke out your tires' maximum lifespan, avoid aggressive maneuvers like extreme acceleration, braking, and cornering.
All-season tires work well for most drivers
Listing the tires that have the highest tested treadwear ratings would be pointless if we didn't focus on a particular category, so this list focuses on all-season SUV tires, tested in the size 245/60 R18 since it's such a popular size and vehicle segment. All-season tires are a good choice for most drivers in most weather conditions — they won't provide the highest levels of adhesion, nor will they necessarily provide sufficient traction in extreme temperatures, cold or hot.
All-season tires are made to provide good traction in most conditions, and balance factors like noise, handling, wet and dry grip, treadwear, and price. If you are looking for the utmost grip for performance driving or the best traction in off-road driving situations, you'll want to find tires in different categories, but all-seasons are the most versatile tire type for the widest array of uses. These are the eight all-season SUV tires that Consumer Reports testing found provide the best projected tread life.
8. Vredestein HiTrac
Consumer Reports testing found that Vredestein HiTrac all-season SUV tires last around 60,000 miles of normal use before their tread reaches a depth that's no longer suitable for safe driving. They have a speed rating of V, which means they are tested and approved for speeds up to 149 mph. The HiTracs are sold with a warranty that guarantees the tires to last 70,000 miles, so if you follow the instructions, you may be able to receive a warranty claim if the tread wears out before the 70,000-mile mark.
Despite their eighth-place finish, Consumer Reports gave the Vredestein HiTrac a high overall score, and they are recommended by the publication. Their breakdown shows that owners are very satisfied with Vredestein HiTracs, and that they provide excellent grip in snowy and icy conditions, so if you're looking for a true all-season tire that can handle winter duties too, these may be the best choice for you. Only the top choice scores comparably in cold weather tests. They also represent a good value, since CR says they start at $192.77, making them the second-cheapest tires on this list.
7. Sumitomo Encounter HT2
Just because a tire has a high treadwear rating does not necessarily mean it's the best tire choice, or even the best tire choice for you. The Sumitomo Encounter HT2 performed very well in tread life tests, but they have the lowest overall score on this list. CR found that these tires last for about 65,000 miles in normal use conditions, and their warranty covers 60,000 miles. These tires earn a speed rating of H, which means they're rated for speeds up to 130 mph.
Their biggest shortfall is in owner satisfaction, though the rest of their scores in wet braking, handling, hydroplaning, ride comfort, and rolling resistance are merely middling. On the plus side, CR lists them as the most affordable tire on the list with prices starting from $162.30 per tire. They do not receive CR's recommendation, either.
6. Nitto NT421Q
Nitto Tires' NT421Q all-season SUV tires achieved the same result as the Sumitomos, but their higher overall score earned them the sixth-place spot on the list. They're also H-rated tires that are tested for use at speeds up to 130 mph, and in CR's testing, they are predicted to last about 65,000 miles. They come with a 75,000-mile warranty, so you may be able to file a warranty claim on them if you follow Nitto's guidance on tire care throughout the lifespan of your tires.
The NT421Qs are the second-lowest scored tire on this list, and CR does not include them on its list of recommended tires. They are the third-cheapest tire on the list, selling for $199 per tire. Their low overall score is again likely attributed to their low owner satisfaction score. Beyond that, their wet weather and freezing weather performance is middling.
5. Yokohama Geolandar CV
Yokohama's popular Geolandar CV all-season SUV tire earns the fifth-place spot on the list of longest tread wear, thanks to their estimated 70,000-mile tread wear lifespan in the Consumer Reports test. The Yokohama Geolandar CVs are another H-rated tire that is rated for speeds up to 130 miles per hour, and they have a 65,000-mile tread wear warranty, so long as you abide by Yokohama's stipulations.
Unfortunately, Yokohama's Geolandar tires have the third-lowest owner satisfaction score on this list. Despite this, they outshine the lower-ranked tires on this list by providing better handling than the Nittos and Sumitomos, and a superior rolling resistance rating which is important for maximum fuel efficiency. Consumer Reports does not include the Yokohama Geolandar on its list of recommended tires, and they are the most expensive tire on this list at a price of $311.38 per corner.
4. Continental CrossContact
The Continental CrossContact all-season SUV tire is the first tire on this list to be recommended by Consumer Reports, with an above-average overall score. As for their tread wear, CR estimates that these tires will provide safe driving for a pretty impressive 75,000 miles. Continental's tread wear warranty for the CrossContact family of tires is 70,000 miles, and they are V-rated tires that are rated for speeds of up to 149 miles per hour.
These Continental tires performed very well in Consumer Reports testing, receiving above average scores in every category except ride comfort and rolling resistance, and they excel at minimizing intrusive and annoying tire noise while driving. They are one of two tires to score exceptionally for noise ratings, so if a quiet ride is your priority consider Continental CrossContacts, plus they are priced at a not entirely unreasonable $219 per tire.
3. Goodyear Assurance
Goodyear's Assurance line of all-season SUV tires place third thanks to their great performance in Consumer Reports' tread life test. The Goodyear Assurance tires held up well enough for CR to rate them for safe driving for 75,000 miles. Overall, CR recommends these tires, giving them the same score as the Continental CrossContacts. Like the Continentals, they also performed brilliantly in tire noise rankings.
Goodyear's tread life warranty covers its Assurance tires for 60,000 miles, and they are slightly pricier than the Continentals with a starting price of $226.99 per tire. Strangely, despite ranking higher than the Continentals, the Goodyears receive average scores in snow traction and ice braking, one tier below the Continentals. They also score lower in owner satisfaction, but if you live somewhere that snow and ice aren't an issue and you value a quiet ride, consider a set of Goodyear Assurance tires.
2. Pirelli Scorpion AS Plus 3
With a high overall scoreand a hugely impressive performance in Consumer Reports' tread life tests, the Pirelli Scorpion AS Plus 3 rings in at second place on this list. CR estimates that these tires will provide safe motoring for a whopping 85,000 miles, 10,000 miles longer than Goodyear's Assurance and Continental's CrossContact all-season SUV tires. These H-rated tires are rated for speeds up to 130 miles per hour, and they provide exceptional snow traction as well as rolling resistance, making them great for cold climates and for the buyer who values fuel efficiency.
Pirelli covers its Scorpion AS Plus 3 tires with a 70,000-mile tread wear warranty, and they are more affordable than many other tires on this list, with prices starting from $201.88 per tire. Owner satisfaction is lower than the first-place tire, and somehow the longest tread wear all-season SUV tire lasts 10,000 miles longer than even the Pirellis.
1. Michelin CrossClimate2
The all-season SUV tire with the longest tread wear is the Michelin CrossClimate2, with an incredible performance in Consumer Reports' tread wear tests. They are estimated to provide safe motoring for a whopping 95,000 miles, despite Michelin only covering them with a tread wear warranty of 60,000 miles. These Michelins are also V-rated for speed, which means they're rated to safely handle speeds up to 149 miles per hour.
Michelin's CrossClimate2 receives the second-highest score awarded to any tire tested by CR, only falling behind Michelin's own legendary Pilot Sport 4s ultra-high-performance summer tire by a single point. The CrossClimate2 receives exceptionally high scores for snow traction, ice braking, and owner satisfaction. They are pricier than some options on this list at $244.99 per corner, but their cost per 100 miles ties with the Pirelli Scorpions at 27 cents per mile.