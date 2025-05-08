These Are The Longest Lasting All-Season SUV Tires According To Consumer Reports

Finding the best tires to fit your unique driving needs is a daunting task; there are hundreds of options available and hundreds more people trying to tell you what tires give you the most bang for your buck. Ultimately the only person who can make the final decision is you, but we're here to help inform you so you can feel confident that you're choosing the best all-weather tires for your needs.

Our industry compatriots at Consumer Reports put tires to the test by driving 1,000 miles per day for 16 days, and analyzing the wear from those 16,000 miles to determine the tire's service life, which is when the tread is worn down to 1/16 of an inch. A wide array of factors contribute to the real-world lifespan of a set of tires, including tire maintenance, driving style, wheel alignment, regular tire rotation, and environmental factors.Consumer Reports recommends driving gently to maximize the lifespan of your tires, so if you're trying to eke out your tires' maximum lifespan, avoid aggressive maneuvers like extreme acceleration, braking, and cornering.