Goodyear Recalls 69 Eagle F1 SuperSport Tires For Tread That May Separate

There are only 12 tires involved in this recall that are 305/30 R21s, and they were produced between August 31 and September 20, 2025. There are 57 involved that are 255/35 R20s, produced between September 7 and 20, 2025.

Concerned drivers should keep an ear out for any unusual tire noise or vibration, as that could indicate a potential tire tread separation. Dealers will be notified between May 8 and May 15, and owners will be notified between May 15 and 20. Goodyear will contact registered owners with instructions on how to obtain replacement tires at no cost, as well as the following instructions for collecting reimbursement for remedies made prior to the recall: "Reimbursements are limited to warranty transactions where you paid a portion of the total price of a tire to replace an affected tire. Documentation that adequately supports eligibility must be provided for reimbursement. Submit a copy of your replacement tire invoice/receipt and if available a copy of the tire adjustment claim form to Goodyear."

If you think your tires may be involved in this recall, check out the recall reportfor more detailed information like the address to send replacement documentation to and the Tire Identification Numbers or TIN of the units involved in the recall.