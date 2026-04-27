Goodyear Recalls 69 Eagle F1 SuperSport Tires For Tread That May Separate
Tire recalls are serious business, since their few inches of rubber are the only thing standing between a fun drive or uneventful commute and utter chaos. Remember that tires are the only part of your car that actually makes contact with the road surface unless something has gone horribly wrong, so it's important to know that yours are in good shape. If you recently purchased some Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tires, your new tires might not be as safe as you'd hope. Goodyear is recalling 69 F1 SuperSport tires in sizes 305/30 R21 and 255/35 R20 for tread that may suddenly separate from the tire.
Fortunately there aren't too many tires involved in the recall, but considering that they're maximum-performance summer tires with a Z-speed rating that are the OEM tire on some sports cars, it's probably best that their tread stays on the tire. There's no good time for your tire's tread to separate from the tire, but having something like that happen while driving a performance car on a canyon road would be really, really awful.
Owners should be notified in mid-to-late May
There are only 12 tires involved in this recall that are 305/30 R21s, and they were produced between August 31 and September 20, 2025. There are 57 involved that are 255/35 R20s, produced between September 7 and 20, 2025.
Concerned drivers should keep an ear out for any unusual tire noise or vibration, as that could indicate a potential tire tread separation. Dealers will be notified between May 8 and May 15, and owners will be notified between May 15 and 20. Goodyear will contact registered owners with instructions on how to obtain replacement tires at no cost, as well as the following instructions for collecting reimbursement for remedies made prior to the recall: "Reimbursements are limited to warranty transactions where you paid a portion of the total price of a tire to replace an affected tire. Documentation that adequately supports eligibility must be provided for reimbursement. Submit a copy of your replacement tire invoice/receipt and if available a copy of the tire adjustment claim form to Goodyear."
If you think your tires may be involved in this recall, check out the recall reportfor more detailed information like the address to send replacement documentation to and the Tire Identification Numbers or TIN of the units involved in the recall.