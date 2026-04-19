Michelin's Longest Lasting Tire Has Its Fans, But There's No Such Thing As A Free Lunch

Michelin makes some of the best tires in the industry. In fact, Consumer Reports ranks Michelin as the top tire brand in 2026, beating well-known brands such as Continental, Goodyear, and Bridgestone when it comes to overall performance and tread life. Among the different types of tires tested were the Defender2 and Primacy Tour A/S, both of which, CR says, are top picks from Michelin's all-season catalog.

However, when tread life is brought into the mix, the debate between the Defender2 and its Primacy all-season cousin is pretty one-sided. Michelin markets the Defender2 as the longest-lasting tire the company has ever produced, to the point where it's offered with an 80,000-mile limited warranty.

The claims for the Defender2 are pretty substantial, whether it be tread wear, comfort, or overall performance. In testing on a 2021 Toyota RAV4, Michelin says, the Defender2 showed an estimated life of 94,400 miles, compared to Bridgestone's Alenza AS Ultra (47,700 miles), Continental's TrueContact Tour (59,400 miles), and Goodyear's Assurance MaxLife (51,900 miles). Relatively speaking, that's two more years of tire life, Michelin says, based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's annual average of 13,500 miles. Michelin adds that its internal dry and wet brake tests also revealed the Defender2's edge over those competitors in stopping distances.

Looking at Tire Rack's consumer surveys, it's clear that buyers feel the Defender2 lives up to Michelin's many marketing claims, with the overall sentiment extremely positive. In the hands of a trained expert, however, the tire seems flawed in certain areas. Tire Rack's 2025 all-season touring road tire test reveals some shortcomings of the Defender2, including questionable wet-weather traction and noticeably vague steering, especially during wintry conditions, where all-weather tires typically perform better than all-season ones.