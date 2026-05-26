The First Turbocharged Engine To Ever Race At Indy Was A Semi-Truck Engine

A lot of legendary engine builders have tried to turbocharge their way into victory lane at the Indianapolis 500. The very first one, however, wasn't a name that today's gearheads typically associate with the race or any motorsports, for that matter. That honor belongs to Cummins, better known around here for building reliable diesel truck engines that just won't quit.

Nor was this a case where the Cummins driver was merely a backmarker for the more serious contestants. With driver Freddie Agabashian at the helm, the #28 Cummins Diesel Special hit the track in 1952 and claimed that year's pole position with a then-record lap of 139.104 mph. Agabashian set the four-lap record as well by running at an average of 138.010 mph. In fact, the car was so fast, it literally ripped the tread off one of its tires during qualifying. That was a sign of things to come, though. During the competition, loose rubber on the track clogged the engine's turbo inlet, forcing Agabashian out of the race.

As for the engine itself, the racecar carried a 6.6-liter JT-600 I6 with 24 valves and Cummins' then-new PT fuel system setup to deliver some 430 horses — more than doubling the output of the production JT-600 truck motor on which it was based. It's further worth noting that the racing mill was mounted a few degrees off horizontal, resulting in a car with a wider stance, better handling, and a revised lubrication system. Cummins even fine-tuned the racer's aerodynamics in a wind tunnel, setting another Indy car first.