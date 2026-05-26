Propane Gas Is Cleaner And Cheaper, So Why Don't More Engines Use It?

Gasoline prices probably aren't coming down to pre-war levels anytime soon, and diesel prices are going up even faster than gas. The thing is, though, there's a readily available fuel in the United States that's less expensive than either, cleaner than both, and still rarely used for cars and trucks. We're talking about propane — sort of. Actual propane in this country is generally a gas produced when refining natural gas or crude oil. However, folks often refer to liquified natural gas (LPG) as propane, because it's mostly that hydrocarbon but liquified, pressurized, and mixed with small amounts of other gases like butane. To be clear, that means that the propane we're discussing here is technically LPG.

Of course, while all the benefits remain, so does our question. And the answer is simple and familiar. Although the country has an abundant supply of LPG overall, it doesn't have an easy way to get the fuel to the vehicles that need it. Consider: There are only about 1,238 public locations in the U.S. where you can fill up with LPG, which compares to more than 160,000 gas stations and almost 70,000 EV stations — those, in turn, offer approximately 196,000 individual charging ports.

Now, you do get less bang for your buck with LPG. Each gallon contains 27% less energy than a gallon of gasoline, meaning you'll get 20% fewer miles per gallon when you replace gas with LPG. Additionally, the cost of converting a regular engine to run on LPG can climb into the thousands of dollars.