Why You're Probably Required To Have Liability Auto Insurance But Not Full Coverage

If you've ever shopped for car insurance, you might have wondered why the law tells you what minimum coverage you must carry but leaves the rest up to you. The answer comes down to who the government is protecting — and who else may require something more. Besides having cringey mascots, insurance companies have a knack for bundling several types of coverage into one policy, so it's important that you do your research to determine whether you need more than the minimum protection.

Liability insurance aims to protect other drivers, passengers, and property owners from the financial burdens of your mistakes on the road — that's why nearly every state requires it. Bodily injury liability helps cover another person's medical expenses if you cause an accident, while property damage liability helps pay the costs of damage you do to someone else's vehicle or property.

The government has a clear public interest in making sure that, if you hit someone, there's money available to help them. What happens to your own car is considered your personal responsibility. New Hampshire is the notable exception — it's the only state that doesn't require drivers to carry liability insurance, though drivers there must still be able to prove they can cover damages if they cause an accident.

One point of confusion in the insurance conversation is the concept "full coverage" itself. Full coverage is not, in fact, a real insurance offering — it's an informal blanket phrase typically used to describe a policy that combines liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage.