The Car Insurance Mascots That Were Too Creepy, Cringe, Crass, Or Just Plain Boring To Survive

Virtually everything in your life is trying to sell you something. If you so much as think about streaming a movie, chances are you'll be inundated with idiotically smiley actors pedaling prescription medications and unlikely animal friends selling you beer. You know what else you're sure to see? Car insurance ads — advertisement after advertisement telling you how you can save money on your car insurance policy using memorable mascots like Allstate's accident-prone Mayhem.

But let's face it: Insurance mascot work can be a difficult industry. Even if you don't make policyholders' skin crawl, you may find yourself out of a job. Take Snoopy, for example. MetLife dumped the beloved Peanuts character back in 2016 after more than 30 years of representing the insurance provider. As it turns out, having your own Macy's Day Parade balloon is no guarantee that the animated phone will keep ringing. That's the case for many ill-fated car insurance mascots.

You may not find huge insurance companies like State Farm on the list of Consumer Reports' six best insurance companies picks. You will, however, find some of their now-discontinued mascots here, like Erin of Esurance and the oft-forgotten OG Jake from State Farm. Fans' cringey responses to Erin may have cut her career short, while the bland, khaki-clad Jake had to make room for a pro.