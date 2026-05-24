When Did Subaru Switch To CVTs?

Some of the common reported Subaru CVT issues include shuddering, stalling, overheating, hesitation to accelerate, and a high-pitched whining noise. Early TR690 versions (found in 2010 and 2011 Legacy/Outback models) were known for their torque converter clutch failing, according to this YouTube video by MrSubaru1387. The remedy is to go ahead and install a new clutch, which tends to be pretty expensive. Perhaps the biggest concern with the early CVTs was their valve body, specifically the solenoids in them. These tend to go out, but not until they reach 150-200,000 miles. Replacing them, as you'd imagine, is very time and labor-intensive. Chain slip and CVT main bearing failures are also reported issues, but perhaps not as common as the ones mentioned earlier.

2012-2015 happened to be the peak of Subaru's CVT troubles, as more and more cars from the lineup started getting the transmission option. Sure, there were class-action lawsuits, but bear in mind Subaru stood behind its products, offering extended warranties of up to 10 years or 100,000 miles on certain affected models. Newer Subarus equipped with the CVT are generally considered less problematic, as the company introduced a lot of revisions starting with the 2018 model year. Things have only improved since, as Consumer Reports finds Subaru to be the best overall car brand in 2026, after factoring in reliability, owner satisfaction, safety, and a host of other parameters.

Perhaps you've found the CVT driving experience a bit less engaging and now consider yourself a certified hater. While the transmission certainly has its pros and cons, the hate surrounding CVTs may be a bit overblown.