When Did Subaru Switch To CVTs?
CVTs, or continuously variable transmissions, have been part of the Subaru lineup for quite some time. Although the technology first appeared in the 1989 Justy sub-compact, its modern Lineartronic version debuted in the fifth-generation Legacy back in 2010. According to Subaru, in the place of a traditional automatic transmission sits a belt, chain, and pulley system designed to deliver better performance and drivetrain efficiency.
Subaru's switch to CVTs was primarily driven by their fuel-economy benefits and the smooth, linear acceleration they offer. Their lightweight and compact design — requiring fewer parts then a standard automatic — also translates to lower manufacturing costs. While Subaru didn't pioneer the technology, it became the first brand to mass-market the modern CVT to American consumers in 1989. At a time when traditional automatics were mostly four-speed items with questionable shift quality, a budget car with decent fuel economy and seemingly variable gear ratios made for an attractive proposition. This early CVT, however, was not particularly reliable as the miles wore on, and was eventually canned, not to return until the Lineartronic debuted years later.
Understanding the Lineartronic timeline
Subaru's Lineartronic CVT comes in two basic flavors, the TR580 and TR690, with the latter being physically larger and designed for heavy-duty applications. Although the Lineartronic technology found its way into nearly all automatic Subarus by 2014, it wasn't until a year later that Subaru started offering the transmission as the sole option on certain models. It started with the 2015 Outback, followed by the 2017 Legacy, and then the 2018 Forester. Soon after, 2019 models like the Subaru Ascent started arriving at showrooms as a CVT-only. Subaru's Impreza and Crosstrek, however, were still available with manual transmissions until 2024, when both cars eventually switched to CVT as the only drivetrain option.
As of 2026, the only car you can pick from Subaru's internal combustion lineup with a traditional automatic is the BRZ, which can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. Even the 2026 WRX has a CVT in its range (standard in the GT and optional in the Limited trim), but Premium and tS trims still come standard with a stick shift.
Subaru's Lineartronic CVTs aren't without their problems
Some of the common reported Subaru CVT issues include shuddering, stalling, overheating, hesitation to accelerate, and a high-pitched whining noise. Early TR690 versions (found in 2010 and 2011 Legacy/Outback models) were known for their torque converter clutch failing, according to this YouTube video by MrSubaru1387. The remedy is to go ahead and install a new clutch, which tends to be pretty expensive. Perhaps the biggest concern with the early CVTs was their valve body, specifically the solenoids in them. These tend to go out, but not until they reach 150-200,000 miles. Replacing them, as you'd imagine, is very time and labor-intensive. Chain slip and CVT main bearing failures are also reported issues, but perhaps not as common as the ones mentioned earlier.
2012-2015 happened to be the peak of Subaru's CVT troubles, as more and more cars from the lineup started getting the transmission option. Sure, there were class-action lawsuits, but bear in mind Subaru stood behind its products, offering extended warranties of up to 10 years or 100,000 miles on certain affected models. Newer Subarus equipped with the CVT are generally considered less problematic, as the company introduced a lot of revisions starting with the 2018 model year. Things have only improved since, as Consumer Reports finds Subaru to be the best overall car brand in 2026, after factoring in reliability, owner satisfaction, safety, and a host of other parameters.
Perhaps you've found the CVT driving experience a bit less engaging and now consider yourself a certified hater. While the transmission certainly has its pros and cons, the hate surrounding CVTs may be a bit overblown.