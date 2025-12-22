If you find yourself on a road trip in India, chances are you're going to spend some time on the Golden Quadrilateral. This road is essentially a four-sided loop within India, connecting four major cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, spanning nearly 3,633 miles. The Golden Quadrilateral is a relatively recent addition to the global community of highways, having been largely completed by 2004 and finished in 2012.

Long stretches of the highway have four or six lanes, dramatically improving long-distance connectivity across the country, although traffic conditions can vary along the way. In particular, the stretch between Mumbai and Gujarat has been described as 'in a state of disrepair' as recently as 2024, with gaping potholes causing fatal accidents and congestion that keep the road from reaching its full potential. If you're going to drive it, make sure to check the road conditions beforehand, lest you get stuck sitting in traffic jams for hours on end.

The Golden Quadrilateral project has been tainted by an alleged history of corruption within the National Highways Authority of India group. Concerning the Golden Quadrilateral, a man named Satyendra Dubey made inquiries into potential corruption, which made him a target of the "Mafia Raj," which turned public works projects like the Golden Quadrilateral into ways to line their own pockets with misappropriated government funds. In 2003, the 31-year-old Dubey was murdered. While nobody within the Indian mob was ever formally indicted for the crime, Dubey became a posthumous folk hero, and his story has been immortalized in documentaries and the music of Rabbi Shergill, a noteworthy Indian rock star.