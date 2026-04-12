2 Things To Know Before Removing The Badges From Your Car

Removing the badges from your car, also known as "debadging" in automotive circles, is a simple and inexpensive way to customize your ride. It's also a rather ingenious solution to make your base or mid-grade vehicle look more high-end — or maybe to hide the fact that you purchased a top-end model. It also offers benefits if you wax your car often, or if detailing is your cup of tea. Polishes and waxes tend to leave hard-to-remove residue on those badges, so getting rid of them will make those tasks more straightforward since there's no need to get around them.

However, removing the badges is not merely like peeling off a sticker. There are right and wrong ways to remove them without ruining the finish, and there are more things to consider beyond that. Will you be repainting the panel afterwards, or are you hoping that this change will be quick and easy? More importantly, is it even legal to remove the badges? In truth, you probably won't get in trouble for it, but debadging your car will take a lot of time, effort, and patience.