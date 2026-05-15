My pick for this question, and the inspiration if I'm being honest, is minty-fresh brand new. It's the Jaguar Type 01 — the name Jaguar earlier this week bestowed upon its all-new flagship electric four-door grand tourer that's meant to herald in a new era for the automaker. I, personally, think it's straight-up poop from a butt. You can feel free to disagree with me, but just know that you're wrong.

I said it on Tuesday, but the name is just so deeply uninspiring. First of all, using "Type" as a reference to old Jag models flies directly in the face of what this car is supposed to be: a look into the future of the brand. Second, "01" is just blah blah nothing. Jaguar says "0" means zero emissions (very 2008 "think green"-coded) and "1" means it's, well, the first in the series. I was really hoping automakers were gonna drop the linear naming scheme for their EVs, but I guess not. Oh well. The car still looks sick.

Anyway, that's enough ranting out of me. How about you all head on down below and let your fellow Jalops know what car deserves a better name. I'll be awarding bonus points and cash prizes to those who 1) explain their answer and 2) give a replacement name.