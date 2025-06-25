Watch As Extreme Heat Buckles A Missouri Road, Sending A Toyota Corolla Flying

A heat dome currently occupying the eastern U.S. has brought summer heat earlier than usual this year. We've seen extreme heat cause roads to buckle before, and it's happening again. In this case, everything happened just wrong, and just right, to send a Toyota Corolla flying through the air in a jump that would've made the Dukes of Hazzard proud. Even better, it's all on video.

Albert Blackwell was taking video of a bulge that had formed on Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. As the Corolla approached, the road suddenly buckled, turning the small bump into an 18-inch-tall crest. The driver had no time to react, going over the ridge at full speed, flying through the air, and landing hard on the other side. As the Balladeer said, "Man, I'll tell you, the day they passed out good luck, old Bo and Luke must've been fishing."

Traffic behind the Corolla quickly reduced its speed to a crawl, avoiding a similar launch. Damage to the Corolla is unknown, but a different angle of the impromptu jump shows that it conveniently happened right in front of a Toyota dealer. Perhaps they can get the body shop to paint it orange and slap a big 01 on the doors.