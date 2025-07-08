How Beneficial Are Rotary Shifters, Really?
There are some pretty weird shifters and gear selectors in cars these days. With designs that feature everything from push-and-pull systems to a joystick, car manufacturers seem to be getting out of control with developing new ways to operate the vehicle's transmission system. Whatever happened to a lever in the center console? These days, one type of unusual transmission in particular keeps popping up — the rotary dial shifter.
Before we get too far, let's make sure we don't get confused with the rotary shifter from Hyundai. As you can see in their YouTube video about the rotary shifter in the Hyundai IONIQ posted to their HyundaiUSA channel, this design feels more like an effort to reinvent the column stalk shifter. This is a shifter that acts just like a center console lever, but sticks out of the steering column.
That's not what we're here to talk about, though. Let's take a closer look at the rotary dial shifter to find out if it offers any notable benefits over competing designs.
Are there any real benefits to the rotary dial shifter?
Like the column stalk shifter, a rotary dial shifter also frees up plenty of space. No longer do drivers have to deal with a big block in the middle of the front row. Instead, this space can be used for additional compartments, cup holders, or even a new place to plug in and recharge devices. It also makes room to lean over and give your partner a smooch -– just don't do it while driving. Aside from these conveniences, are there any real benefits to the rotary dial shifter?
It depends on who you ask. If you're talking to CarScoops, you'll find that they agree with the idea of providing the benefit of an unrestricted wireless smartphone charger. TopGear, however, has gone on record stating "rotary gear selectors are dumb."
Consumer Reports doesn't have as much of a gripe over rotary dial shifters, although they argue that some might not be as intuitive or safe as classic shifters. Consumer Reports director of auto testing, Jake Fisher, explained that "If done right, new shifter designs can actually result in safer cars. CR encourages innovations in design and engineering, but safety needs to be a priority."
The truth about rotary dial shifters
So what kind of benefits does the rotary shifter deliver to your driving experience? Can this increasingly popular design deliver any benefits to the actual operation of a vehicle, or is it a gimmick that can make things more difficult?
At the end of the day, this is going to come down to a matter of taste. It might not feel particularly intuitive to drivers who've grown accustomed to a traditional lever shifter after decades of driving. Using a rotary dial shifter mounted to the dashboard or center console could become second nature eventually, but you still might hit the wrong button. How many of us have confused the radio power button for the tuner or vice-versa? What about the rotary dials that automakers have begun adding to infotainment systems, like the BMW iDrive?
The reality is that there are few concrete performance benefits to switching out the classic automatic transmission for a rotary dial shifter. It's an option if you like that sort of thing, but if you're not ready to make the — ahem — shift, then you should stick with a car that keeps the gear selector you know and trust.