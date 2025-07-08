How Beneficial Are Rotary Shifters, Really?

There are some pretty weird shifters and gear selectors in cars these days. With designs that feature everything from push-and-pull systems to a joystick, car manufacturers seem to be getting out of control with developing new ways to operate the vehicle's transmission system. Whatever happened to a lever in the center console? These days, one type of unusual transmission in particular keeps popping up — the rotary dial shifter.

Before we get too far, let's make sure we don't get confused with the rotary shifter from Hyundai. As you can see in their YouTube video about the rotary shifter in the Hyundai IONIQ posted to their HyundaiUSA channel, this design feels more like an effort to reinvent the column stalk shifter. This is a shifter that acts just like a center console lever, but sticks out of the steering column.

That's not what we're here to talk about, though. Let's take a closer look at the rotary dial shifter to find out if it offers any notable benefits over competing designs.